Video: Douglas Costa disgrace as Juventus star elbows, head-butts and spits into furious opponent’s mouth

Juventus
Douglas Costa was the topic of conversation in his side’s 2-1 victory against Sassuolo this afternoon. The winger managed to overshadow Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his first goals for the club with a horrendous display of behaviour.

Costa was engaging in a heated argument with Sassuolo’s Federico di Francesco and was sent off thanks to a VAR review.

The Brazilian winger was seen spitting into Di Francesco’s mouth before going onto head-butt the Sassuolo substitute.

The referee in charge Daniele Chiffi first showed the 28-year-old a yellow card but later sent Costa off for  unsportsmanlike behaviour after being told everything that had ensued by the Video Assistant Referee.

Check out the incident below:

Douglas Costa will now be banned and could face further punishment from Serie A officials for his behaviour.

