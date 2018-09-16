Douglas Costa was the topic of conversation in his side’s 2-1 victory against Sassuolo this afternoon. The winger managed to overshadow Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his first goals for the club with a horrendous display of behaviour.

Costa was engaging in a heated argument with Sassuolo’s Federico di Francesco and was sent off thanks to a VAR review.

The Brazilian winger was seen spitting into Di Francesco’s mouth before going onto head-butt the Sassuolo substitute.

The referee in charge Daniele Chiffi first showed the 28-year-old a yellow card but later sent Costa off for unsportsmanlike behaviour after being told everything that had ensued by the Video Assistant Referee.

Check out the incident below:

It's all going on in Turin. A bad challenge from Douglas Costa, then an elbow, Sassuolo score, and then there's a headbutt and spitting. This will be HUGE news in Italy. #Juve pic.twitter.com/xJ2AJ3cNv5 — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) September 16, 2018

This is going to be a huge story in world football. Douglas Costa spits in Federico Di Francesco's mouth during the #Juve and #Sassuolo game. pic.twitter.com/IXyYDClct8 — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) September 16, 2018

Douglas Costa will now be banned and could face further punishment from Serie A officials for his behaviour.