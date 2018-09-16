Menu

Video: Premier League ace shocks fans by refusing to warm up for team

Everton FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Premier League ace Lucas Perez found himself in hot water after appearing to refuse to warm up for West Ham in the side’s 3-1 win against Everton on Sunday

You would think that someone who is in desperate need of reviving their career would jump at the chance at coming on for his team – who were enjoying a two goal lead in the match.

30-year-old Perez left Arsenal for West Ham this summer for a reported £4m according to BBC Sport after becoming increasingly disappointed with his lack of game time at Arsenal.

Check out the former Arsenal man refusing to warm up below:

See More: Video: You might’ve missed Chelsea very nearly scoring the goal of the season vs Cardiff

Fans took to Twitter to blast the star for his refusal to warm up:

If the rumours are confirmed and Lucas Perez did in fact refuse to warm up for his side, the forward could risk finding himself ‘frozen out’ from the West Ham squad.

There is absolutely no place at the club for a player who decides to behave in this manner.

Perez’s actions are massively disrespectful to not only his teammates but other players who would give anything for the chance to play for a side of West Ham’s calibre.

More Stories Lucas Perez