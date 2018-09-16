Premier League ace Lucas Perez found himself in hot water after appearing to refuse to warm up for West Ham in the side’s 3-1 win against Everton on Sunday

You would think that someone who is in desperate need of reviving their career would jump at the chance at coming on for his team – who were enjoying a two goal lead in the match.

30-year-old Perez left Arsenal for West Ham this summer for a reported £4m according to BBC Sport after becoming increasingly disappointed with his lack of game time at Arsenal.

Check out the former Arsenal man refusing to warm up below:

Lucas Perez refusing to warm up pic.twitter.com/aPWDG9gtkT — Andrinho (@yxngbaz) September 16, 2018

Fans took to Twitter to blast the star for his refusal to warm up:

Five games in and Lucas Perez is throwing a strop? In the bin mate — the good, the bad, the West Ham (@djuaicgknan) September 16, 2018

Lucas Perez apparently refusing to warm up for West Ham and ultimately not come on as a substitute. That alone has made Arsenal selling him the right decision. — Darren (@DF_Arsenal) September 16, 2018

Lucas Perez decking to warm up? Fuck off prick — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) September 16, 2018

Lucas Perez reportedly refusing to warm up for West Ham at the minute. Maybe we dodged a bullet. — Renato (@th14Renato) September 16, 2018

What the hell has Lucas Perez done in England to justify behaving like such a massive dick? — Duncan Wright (@dwright75) September 16, 2018

Lucas Perez refusing to warm up? Bloke’s lucky he’s on the bench. Shown very little either at Arsenal or West Ham, that he is good enough — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) September 16, 2018

Lucas Perez turns down warming up. Snodgrass stands straight up and says “I’ll warm up gaffer”. That’s the attitude we want at West Ham. Piss off Perez. — ????? ? (@ManLikeMartinez) September 16, 2018

If the rumours are confirmed and Lucas Perez did in fact refuse to warm up for his side, the forward could risk finding himself ‘frozen out’ from the West Ham squad.

There is absolutely no place at the club for a player who decides to behave in this manner.

Perez’s actions are massively disrespectful to not only his teammates but other players who would give anything for the chance to play for a side of West Ham’s calibre.