Andriy Yarmolenko scored a sensational double for West Ham in only twenty minutes on his first Premier League start for the club against Everton this afternoon.

Yarmolenko’s first came in the 11th minute of the match when Pedro Obiang split Everton’s defence with a ball over the top which star-man Marko Arnautovi? latched onto before squaring the ball to Yarmolenko who tapped home.

Check out Yarmolenko’s first goal below:

Yarmolenko is off the mark, and #WHUFC are ahead as the Ukrainian finishes off a rapid counter-attack! ?? Watch live on Super Sunday as @Everton host struggling @WestHamUtd live on Sky Sports Premier League and follow in-game clips and highlights here: https://t.co/chUNel0Da4 pic.twitter.com/DJ1y2GBsCa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 16, 2018

Yarmolenko’s goalscoring didn’t stop there and the Ukraine international scored again for the Hammers in the 31st minute of the match with a wonderful solo goal.

England’s first choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had a moment to forget when his dreadful pass from goal fell shot and was intercepted by West Ham.

The ball was shifted to Yarmolenko who shimmied past two hopeless Everton defenders before curling the ball into the back of the net.

Check out Yarmolenko’s second below:

"Andriy Yarmolenko doubles his money!" ? Yarmolenko cuts inside and curls #WHUFC's second in to the corner! Watch live on Super Sunday as @Everton host struggling @WestHamUtd live on Sky Sports Premier League and follow in-game clips and highlights: https://t.co/chUNel0Da4 pic.twitter.com/0LhE9Ayn59 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 16, 2018

Yarmolenko also become the first Ukrainian to score in the Premier League in over 10 years.

Andriy Yarmolenko becomes the first Ukrainian to score in the @premierleague since Andriy Voronin in May 2008 ?? West Ham have lost both games that they’ve scored the first goal in this season Everton have failed to win any of the last 10 when conceding first pic.twitter.com/P5lO7L2o4z — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 16, 2018

Yarmolenko joined West Ham this summer from Borussia Dortmund for a fee reported to be £17.5m by the Evening Standard.

Yarmolenko hadn’t impressed West Ham fans with his performances until today, this could be a major turning point for West Ham who are looking to enjoy success under new manager Manuel Pellegrini.