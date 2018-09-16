Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores ridiculous acrobatic goal as he joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in ‘500 club’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic did what he does best yesterday, as the 36-year-old scored a superb acrobatic volley for LA Galaxy against Toronto FC in the MLS.

The former Man United and Barca man, who joined Galaxy earlier this year, bagged his side’s first of the evening just before half time with a goal we’ve become accustom to seeing from the big man over the years.

As a ball was lumped into the box, the Swede hit a spinning volley a fair few feet up in the air, leaving the Toronto defenders and goalkeeper powerless.

With this goal, Ibrahimovic is now part of the elusive ‘500 club’ alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as these three are the only current active players with over 500 senior career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi. Zlatan Ibrahimovi?. @Ibra_official joins elite company as the third active player to score 500 career goals across his senior career between club and country. pic.twitter.com/umjiTefx4N — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 16, 2018

Here’s a clip of Zlatan’s exquisite volley, one that we’re sure will stay in the minds of LA Galaxy fans for quite some time.