AC Milan transfer news: Crucial Rabiot boost, battle with Inter for Serie A starlet

AC Milan could be plotting a double swoop for their midfield with reports linking them with Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Barella of Paris Saint-Germain and Cagliari respectively.

The Rossoneri failed to address that area of the squad this past summer, with Gennaro Gattuso starting to rely heavily on his favoured trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie again.

SEE MORE: How much AC Milan, Barcelona target is demanding in contract talks with whole host of other clubs keen too

It’s not ideal given their inconsistency coupled with a lack of quality competition behind them to fight for places, and so it would come as no surprise if that is an area that they prioritise in January and next summer.

According to Calciomercato, they have received a major boost with reports in France suggesting that Rabiot is now highly unlikely to sign a new deal with PSG, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

It’s added that the Italian giants will face competition from the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and others, such is the quality that the French international possesses, but with an extended stay at PSG seemingly on course to be ruled out, it could give Milan a great chance of signing him on a free.

Still only 23 years of age and with a wealth of experience and a winning pedigree from his time in the French capital, coupled with with his technical quality, Rabiot would certainly be a welcome addition for Gennaro Gattuso.

Meanwhile, he’s not the only midfield target being linked, as Calciomercato also add that Cagliari youngster Barella is on the Milan radar too, just a day after impressing against them in a 1-1 draw in Sardinia on Sunday night.

The 21-year-old has earned deserved praise since last season, scoring six goals in 35 games while providing an all-action presence in midfield.

With plenty of promise for the future, he could be a great addition for Milan, but the report adds that Inter are also keen while Liverpool, Tottenham and Man City have been paired with an interest to suggest that there could be a real transfer scrap next year for the talented Italian starlet.