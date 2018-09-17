With his contract set to expire next summer, Paris Saint-Germain ace Adrien Rabiot is reportedly attracting interest from Barcelona, Juventus, Man City and Tottenham.

The 23-year-old has impressed through his career thus far, playing a key role for PSG in their domestic trophy haul in recent years while establishing himself as a French international.

SEE MORE: Lionel Messi’s warning to Ernesto Valverde at half time in Barcelona’s 2-1 win against Real Sociedad

In turn, his talent coupled with the fact that he could be available on a free transfer at the end of the summer means that he is unsurprisingly in demand across Europe.

According to The Express, via Paris United, it’s suggested that Barcelona, Juve, City and Spurs are all keen on signing the midfield maestro, and so it remains to be seen if he opts to sign a renewal in the coming months to stay in France or if he chooses to start a new challenge abroad.

The move to the Nou Camp makes plenty of sense as he fits the style of play at Barcelona well given his technical quality and ability in possession, while the same could be said of a potential switch to City to work with Pep Guardiola who is arguably a little light in that department, especially in the long term.

Time will tell if either Juventus or Tottenham can push their way to the front of that queue, but both of course have their own strengths to use to try and convince Rabiot of a move.

There is no doubt that PSG will be eager to see him sign a new deal, whether that’s to genuinely commit his future or to at least safeguard their own position and avoid losing him for nothing in the summer.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if he can be convinced to do that, or simply pursues an exit as it may well be difficult to turn down the chance to join Barca if they do indeed come knocking in January onwards.