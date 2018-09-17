Barcelona ready to sell key starter in order to sign Champions League winner, Lionel Messi not in favour of move

Barcelona are reportedly ready to bin Jordi Alba in order to sign Bayern Munich and Austria star David Alaba.

According to Don Balon, the Spaniard wants to agree a new deal with the Blaugrana, and that the club would sell the defender in order to bring in Alaba from Bayern.

The report notes that Lionel Messi isn’t keen on hearing any talk about Barca getting rid of Alba, and that the Argentine wants the left-back with him at Barcelona.

Barca getting Alaba in to replace Alba may actually be a good idea, as the Austrian not only has age on his side, but has also shown he’s more than capable of playing in a number of roles during his time in Germany.

The Austrian has been deployed as a left-back, centre-back and a central midfielder during his stint with the Bundesliga outfit, and has been a main part of their side ever since the 2011/12 season.

Alaba’s consistent performances have helped Bayern win a number of trophies, one of which was the Champions League in 2013, where Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the final.

Alba has been a massive part of Barca’s side these past few seasons, and his partnership with Messi is undoubtedly one of the best that Blaugrana fans have ever seen.

If Messi doesn’t want Alba gone, then it doesn’t seem wise for Barca to go ahead with their move, especially considering that is might anger the Argentine should they do so.