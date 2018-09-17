Barcelona have announced their squad to face PSV in the Champions League on Tuesday, and one player’s exclusion has fans questioning the club on his whereabouts.

The Spanish giants, who were knocked out by Roma in the quarter finals last season in sensational fashion, confirmed their squad to play the Dutch champions on Monday night.

The squad, which can be found below, contains all the usual suspects, however one player’s name that isn’t on the list is that of summer signing Malcom.

Despite the club confirming that Malcom has returned to first team training on Sunday, the Brazilian was still left out of Barca’s squad by Ernesto Valverde for their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

The Brazilian winger’s exclusion from the squad caused a lot of the club’s fans to call into question where he is, something that we’re definitely curious about as well.

Seeing as the player returned to first team training two days before the actual match, one would’ve thought he’d be available to make the match day squad, even if it means he doesn’t actually play a part in the fixture.

Following their squad announcement, a lot of fans flocked to Barcelona’s Twitter to question the whereabouts of Malcom, and why he was left out the squad.

In fairness, we’d like an answer to that question as well…

