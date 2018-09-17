Douglas Costa facing heavy fine and suspension after Juventus star caught spitting at rival

Juventus forward Douglas Costa is reportedly facing a huge fine and suspension after spitting at Federico Di Francesco in his side’s win over Sassuolo on Sunday.

The Brazilian international was fortunate not to see red after appearing to attempt to elbow his rival and then headbutt him right in front of the referee who bizarrely gave him a yellow card.

However, following the intervention of VAR, and as seen in the video below, he was eventually sent off for spitting at Di Francesco in a vile reaction to whatever the issue was with the Sassuolo ace.

In turn, Calciomercato report that Costa could now face a maximum possible five-game suspension, although the minimum will likely be three games based on precedent set in Italy and by UEFA.

Further, Football Italia note that he could face a fine of up to €100,000, and so it remains to be seen what action is taken against the 28-year-old as evidently his behaviour was wholly unacceptable.

It could be argued that Juventus should take further action too as it doesn’t reflect well on the club as a whole in terms of their image, but Costa will undoubtedly now face missing playing time in the coming weeks after losing his head on Sunday.