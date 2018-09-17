Franck Ribery reveals age he plans to retire and hints at Bayern exit

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has suggested that this season may be his last with the Bavarians and says he will hang up his boots in 3 years time.

The Frenchman has spent 11 years in Munich and made almost 330 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, scoring 93 goals. At 35 years old he is already well into the latter stages of his career, but he remains one of the most dangerous attacking midfielders in Europe on his day.

Ribery started in both of Bayern’s opening two games of the new season but was an unused substitute against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, watching on from the bench as the German champions ran out 3-1 winners.

The ever elusive winger has earned a sterling reputation for his dribbling ability and tenacity in the final third of the pitch over the years and he still feels he has a lot to contribute, despite the competition for places from the likes of Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman and James Rodriguez, who can all play in wide areas.

According to the ESPN, Ribery revealed when he plans to retire from the game in an interview with German publication Kicker, after hinting that he might not be able to remain with Bayern after the current campaign.

“I’d be up for another season, but let’s wait and see how this season shapes up.

“I am relaxed and don’t put myself under pressure. You must assess your performances correctly. It’s too early to say now.

There were serious offers from China, but I like the Bundesliga and the Champions League. I dream of winning it for the second time.

“I am still ambitious, I am still driven. I have never said to myself this will be the last year. I have won everything, I can relax now. I always give it my all because it could be my last year.

“At my age, you never know what’s next, but I would like to play until I am 38.”

Niko Kovac’s men begin their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday night against Benfica in Portugal, with Ribery in line for a starting berth.

Supporters will be hoping that the Bavarians can go one step further than last year, having lost to eventual winners Real Madrid in the semi-finals after two thrilling legs of European football.