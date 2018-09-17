Paris Saint-Germain star Adrien Rabiot has reportedly attracted plenty of attention from the likes of AC Milan, Barcelona and Man City in recent months.

It arguably stems from the fact that the 23-year-old will become a free agent next summer with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Provided he doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal with the Ligue 1 giants, that will undoubtedly alert any interested parties from January onwards, with The Express noting that Man City, Tottenham, Juventus and Barcelona are all keeping tabs on the French international.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, while Milan are also said to be interested, much will depend on whether or not PSG and Rabiot reach an agreement on a new deal as it’s suggested that he’s demanding €10m a season.

It remains to be seen if that is a figure PSG are willing to splash out on the midfielder each year, as although he has emerged as a key piece in their success in recent years, that’s a lot of money at his age and coach Thomas Tuchel does have options in that department.

Nevertheless, time will tell if he gets his wish and opts to remain in his homeland, but it will also be of interest to those linked with a swoop as they’ll perhaps have to match those touted demands themselves in order to convince Rabiot to join them.

Milan are certainly in need of midfield reinforcements given the lack of quality and depth at Gennaro Gattuso’s disposal, while Rabiot would seemingly fit with Barcelona’s style of play perfectly given his technical quality.

However, Ernesto Valverde did see Arthur and Arturo Vidal join the Catalan giants this past summer, and so it’s debatable as to whether more is needed just yet.

City, Spurs and Juve could all certainly do with the additional class that Rabiot could provide to bolster their respective midfields, but time will tell what option he chooses.