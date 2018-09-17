Former Man Utd teammates Patrice Evra and Rio Ferdinand have reignited their trolling war on Instagram after some hilarious digs at each other on Sunday.

The pair enjoyed great success together on the pitch during their days at Old Trafford, and it appears as though that friendship is still strong today.

SEE MORE: Video: Jordan Henderson left in STITCHES, producer says pregnant wife can WAIT after shoot interrupted

Not shy in trolling each other publicly, Evra kick-started the fun as seen below by suggesting that there were some striking similarities between Ferdinand and Tottenham ace Dele Alli.

Naturally, that got a massive reaction for the Frenchman as he was busy causing trouble, but it wasn’t long before Ferdinand hit back with his own hilarious post, as seen below.

We’re not quite sure about the resemblance on that one but based on the reaction, Ferdinand may well have won the trolling war for now. We would not be in the least bit surprised if there is a response incoming from Evra in the very near future…