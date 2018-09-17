Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale’s response when asked whether his Champions League overhead kick was better than Cristiano Ronaldo’s

Gareth Bale has been questioned about whether his overhead kick in the Champions League last season was better than Cristiano Ronaldo’s, and his response to the query was rather humble.

In an interview with the face of BT Sport’s new advert, Charlotte McLellan, Bale was questioned about whether he thinks his overhead kick against Liverpool was better than the one Ronaldo bagged against Juventus two rounds prior.

The video, which can be found below, saw Bale respond with “It’s not for me to say, it was a good goal. I’m sure other people have their opinions.”

This will be seen as quite a humble response by some, as the Welshman’s strike was in the final whilst Los Blancos were drawing, whilst Ronaldo’s was in the quarter finals in a match where Real were already a goal up.

Because of this, some will view Bale’s response to this question as quite humble, as most would’ve surely viewed the winger’s goal as one that was harder and better than Ronaldo’s.

With the Portuguese now gone, it seems like Real are going rely on Bale to be their main man going forward, at least for this campaign.

And given how he’s performed for Julen Lopetegui’s side so far this season, he definitely looks capable of taking over the role of Los Blancos’ main man.

