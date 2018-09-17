Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale rules out switch to Premier League side for this particular reason

Real Madrid talisman Gareth Bale has ruled out a move to Premier League minnows Huddersfield Town for a reason that may seem unusual to some.

Speaking in an interview with the face of BT Sport’s newest advert, Charlotte McLellan, Bale was asked about moving to the Terriers by the interviewer McLellan, to which the Welshman gave the expected answer of no.

The video, which can be viewed below, sees Bale respond with “No, I’m afraid not” when asked about playing Huddersfield, with the winger then adding that “It’s too cold up there”.

Some will be surprise by Bale’s reasoning for ruling out a move to Huddersfield, as the player was born in Wales, a country that is hardly the hottest place on Earth!

It’d’ve been safe to assume that Bale wouldn’t have fancied a move to the Terriers at this stage of his career, however now we have complete confirmation of the forward’s desire to not seal a move to the Premier League side.

Bale’s side Real Madrid return to Champions League action against Roma this week, as Los Blancos are looking to become the first side ever to win four consecutive European Cups/Champions Leagues.

The Spanish giants have won the last three edition of the competition, and Bale will be hoping he and his Real teammates have what it takes to make more European football history this time around.

