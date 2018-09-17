Sergio Ramos warns of Real Madrid of star who could leave in January should this key factor not change

Sergio Ramos has warned that Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez could leave the club in January should he not get more first team minutes under his belt.

According to Don Balon, the winger isn’t best pleased with the impact he’s had for Real so far this season, and that Ramos has warned that the Spaniard could leave in the winter transfer window should his current situation regarding his first team minutes not change.

MORE: Gareth Bale aims subtle dig at Cristiano Ronaldo when discussing impact of Real Madrid exit

The report also notes that Vazquez wishes to be viewed as an important member of Real’s squad, and that he feels under the tutelage of Lopetegui, this won’t be happening.

Vazquez has appeared in every league game for Los Blancos so far this season, however these appearances have only totalled up to 36 minutes overall.

Vazquez has shown how useful a player he can be these past few years for the Spanish giants, and it makes you wonder what he’s got to do to start a game for Lopetegui’s side.

The 27-year-old made a total of 53 appearances under Zinedine Zidane for Real last season, with the majority of these coming in La Liga.

However, it doesn’t seem like Vazquez is going to replicate this amount of games this season under Lopetegui, especially if his number of starts so far this year are anything to go by.