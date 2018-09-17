Tottenham given transfer concern as Euro giants set sights on influential ace

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on Tottenham star Heung-Min Son, which could potentially be a real concern for Mauricio Pochettino.



After overcoming a slow start to life in England, the 26-year-old has emerged as a key figure for Spurs, scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions last season.

His international commitments have ensured that he hasn’t been able to build on that so far this season, but there is no doubt that he remains a fundamental part of Pochettino’s plans moving forward to help take Tottenham to the next level.

With that in mind, it will be a real concern then that The Sun note that Son has appeared on Bayern’s transfer radar and the Bavarian giants could now be plotting a future swoop for the South Korea international.

Given Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben continue to edge ever closer to the end of their illustrious respective careers, coach Niko Kovac will surely want to see reinforcements arrive in those areas to offer long-term solutions.

Further, coupled with Son’s previous experience of playing in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen and the development and quality he has shown during his time in England, he could be the ideal addition for the Bundesliga champions to continue to dominate domestically and make an impression in Europe.

Time will tell if he can be prised away from north London, as Pochettino will be desperate to keep him. Nevertheless, as Spurs continue to struggle to end their trophy hunt, a move to Bayern could appeal for Son given their ability to compete at home and abroad for major honours.

With such a prominent role for Tottenham though while playing in the Premier League and flourishing for his country, there is a strong argument to be made that there is not enough to push Son to consider an exit given the current position he’s in.