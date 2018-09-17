Marseille star Dimitri Payet is still producing moments of absolute brilliance, as seen with his goal against Guingamp this past weekend.

The French outfit secured a 4-0 win to take them up to third place in the table, but there was no doubt over who scored the goal of the night.

Payet was known for his ability to create moments of magic during his spell with West Ham United and France, and it certainly seems like he hasn’t lost his touch this season.

The 31-year-old bagged an audacious goal with the long-range strike seen below, as he side-foots his volley brilliantly over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

This is a goal with class written all over it, and it would come as no surprise if it’s a contender for the goal of the season award when the campaign ends. Just brilliant from Payet…