Ambitious Juventus transfer shortlist includes Real Madrid maestro and influential Chelsea ace

Not content with winning seven straight Serie A titles and signing Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer, Juventus reportedly have ambitious upcoming transfer plans.

The Bianconeri have started the season well in their bid to win more major honours, winning all four league games thus far with Ronaldo getting his first goals for the club in their win over Sassuolo on Sunday.

SEE MORE: Douglas Costa facing heavy fine and suspension after Juventus star caught spitting at rival

In turn things appear to be on track for Massimiliano Allegri, but speculation has suggested that the Italian tactician may well see his squad bolstered further next year.

As reported by AS, Juventus could set up a reunion with one of Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammates with Isco said to be on their radar, while N’Golo Kante is also said to be a possible target as the Italian champions appear determined to land a marquee name to strengthen their midfield.

It’s perhaps necessary to add a different dynamic to the likes of Emre Can, Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi, as Isco would bring plenty of creativity and class in the final third while Kante’s energy, box-to-box qualities and defensive influence have been a major part of the success he has enjoyed for club and country in recent years.

Nevertheless, with both individuals in question being fundamental to their current coaches and sides, it remains to be seen how successful Juve will be in trying to prise them to Turin.

Isco has established himself a pivotal part of Julen Lopetegui’s plans so far this season, while Maurizio Sarri evidently values Kante, with the Frenchman given a different type of role in his midfield since he took charge this past summer.

As a result, it may take something special to convince them to leave their current surroundings, although having Ronaldo and potentially more trophies to show for their efforts this season could be two strong arguments to make the move to Italy for a new challenge.