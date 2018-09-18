Unai Emery could give debuts to three Arsenal players in Europa League this week as trio miss U23s clash

Arsenal manager Unai Emery could be in line to give as many as three debuts to Gunners players in the Europa League this week.

Emery’s side are set to take on Vorskla Poltava this Thursday, with some speculation over team news already coming in.

One debut Arsenal fans have been eager to see is in goal, with Emery hinting he could finally start summer signing Bernd Leno ahead of Petr Cech for this game, according to football.london.

The German shot-stopper looked a decent ‘keeper in the Bundesliga and Cech has not looked convincing for some time, so fans will hope Leno can impress when he comes in, even if the opposition isn’t exactly top class.

As well as Leno, Arsenal youth blogger Jeorge Bird reports that three U23 players look set to come in, with Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith-Rowe and Julio Pleguezuelo missing a game against Blackburn this week to train with the first-team.

Nketiah has played for the senior side before, impressing in the League Cup last season, though these would be senior debuts for Smith-Rowe and Pleguezuelo.

Arsenal often blooded talented youngsters during the Arsene Wenger era so Gooners will be keen to see how this lot do as Emery prepares to ring the changes.