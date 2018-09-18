Barcelona cruised to a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in their opening Champions League game on Tuesday night, with Lionel Messi unsurprisingly once again the star of the show.

The 31-year-old helped himself to a hat-trick against the Dutch giants, with his first coming via a brilliant free-kick before adding to his tally in the second half.

Ousmane Dembele was also on the mark with a wonderful goal of his own, and so the La Liga champions start their European run in confident fashion after taking maximum points from their opening four league games too.

There was a mixed bag in terms of individual performances though, as at one end of the spectrum Messi scored a perfect 10/10 with us given his decisive impact on the game having scored three goals.

A constant menace throughout and seemingly in fine early-season form to make the difference, the Argentine international gets full marks for his display on Tuesday night.

In contrast, Samuel Umtiti gets a 4/10 after receiving his marching orders in the second half for a second bookable offence and so he’ll be disappointed with how his night ended after experiencing a sloppy end to the game. Given his importance to the side in the heart of the backline, his absence now will be a blow.

There were other notable performances further up the field though, with both Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele starring, with the former picking up a wonderful assist for Messi’s second while Dembele was not only on the scoresheet but was key in Barcelona’s attacking play in general.

Coach Ernesto Valverde will be delighted with what he saw from his players for the most part, but they’ll know things will only get more difficult as the competition progresses. For now though, they can enjoy a comfortable victory to kick-start their European campaign this season with Messi seemingly ready to lead their charge.

Barcelona player ratings: Ter Stegen 6; Sergi Roberto 6, Pique 7, Umtiti 4, Alba 7; Busquets 7, Rakitic 8, Coutinho 7; Messi 10, Dembele 9, Suarez 7.

Substitutes: Lenglet 6, Arthur 6, Vidal 5.