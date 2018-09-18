‘Bring my old Kane back’ – These Tottenham fans react as talisman squanders great chance at Inter

Harry Kane’s struggles continued on Tuesday night in the first half of Tottenham’s clash with Inter at the San Siro in their Champions League opener.

As noted by Sky Sports, the 25-year-old insisted prior to the game that he had no concerns over his fitness despite his lack of goals in recent outings.

In his defence, as seen in the video below, his first touch was perfect to create the space to take on Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, but unfortunately for the England international, he fluffed his lines from that point onwards as he tried to take it round him before seeing the ball trickle out for a goal-kick.

There is a genuine argument to suggest that a fully-fit Kane buries a chance like this, but whether it is a fitness problem or a lack of confidence, he certainly doesn’t look as sharp as we’ve come to expect given his prolific goalscoring record in recent seasons.

As seen in the tweets below, several Spurs fans made the same point about their talisman, with many calling on Mauricio Pochettino to rest him.

Given his importance to the side though, it’s debatable as to whether or not the Spurs boss can afford to given the lack of reliable options behind his first-choice striker…

“I’m fully fit & sharp” – who’s Kane trying to kid!? pic.twitter.com/ECwMYCU0gO — Fino. (@Fino76) September 18, 2018

Bring my old kane back — Louie Taylor (@taylorlouie5) September 18, 2018

He needs rest — Nitram43 (@Nitram430) September 18, 2018

This isnt the same Kane from last season ffs — Salomon Olembé [hyped for Iridescence] (@szechuancereaI1) September 18, 2018

So anyone saying Kane is fine, watch the replay. Clearly not fine! Expect that from Llorente not Kane, wow. Kane 6 months ago dinks that and we go 1 up!! Coys ??? — Brian Porter (@spursporter83) September 18, 2018

rest him — Coys (@cursedwizard01) September 18, 2018