Confirmed Liverpool XI vs PSG: Fitness boost for Klopp, but forced to make key change

Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain in their opening Champions League game of the season, but Jurgen Klopp is without Roberto Firmino in his starting line-up.

The German tactician saw his first-choice striker suffer a facial injury after an incident with Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen at the weekend, as seen in the image below.

SEE MORE: Cocky Liverpool fans are getting excited by some shock rumoured team news from PSG

Fortunately, it would appear as though it isn’t anything serious, with Firmino taking his place on the bench and so he is potentially available to feature if needed, but clearly it’s bad enough to prevent the Brazilian international from starting at Anfield which will be a blow for the Reds.

While Daniel Sturridge steps in to replace him and boasts his own qualities, one key factor that arguably goes missing without Firmino is the intense pressing from up top which he provides with his work ethic as he sets the tone for the rest of the team.

Without him, Liverpool will have to adapt and change their approach slightly perhaps, but Klopp will surely breathe a sigh of relief that his frontman won’t be sidelined for a lengthy time given the nature of the problem.

Meanwhile, the Reds boss makes one other change with Jordan Henderson returning to the starting line-up to replace Naby Keita in the heart of the midfield.

The Liverpool captain hasn’t played as many minutes as expected to start the season given his exploits at the World Cup this past summer with England. However, having been given the nod against PSG, that would suggest that his fitness is improving and he’s nearly at the level required as he starts on Tuesday.