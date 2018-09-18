Menu

“Coward” – These Barcelona fans slate certain Blaugrana figure as starting XI for Champions League clash confirmed

Barcelona have announced their starting XI for the club’s first Champions League clash of the season against PSV this evening, and some fans aren’t happy with Ernesto Valverde because of it. 

Barca, who haven’t won the competition since beating Juventus 3-1 in the final in 2015, are to line up with a full-strength side against Dutch champions PSV at the Nou Camp this evening.

Valverde’s strong team selection definitely makes it look as if he’s going to prioritise the Champions League this season, however some fans aren’t too happy with the side he’s put out to face PSV tonight.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to brand the Spaniard a ‘coward’ for his team selection, as it seems like the former Athletic Bilbao boss is wary of being caught out by PSV, and has thus decided to not rest any of his key players for this evening’s clash.

Following the announcement of Barca’s side, which can be found below, we’ve picked out a number of tweet slating Valverde for his lack of experimentation in his side tonight.

And in all honesty, we sort of agree with some of them…

