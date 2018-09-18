Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s message to his old club Real Madrid has reportedly reached the Spanish giants’ dressing room ahead of the start of the Champions League.

According to Don Balon, the Portugal international has stated he’s eager to guide Juve to glory in Europe and is looking to end his old club’s run in the competition.

Ronaldo played a major role in guiding Real to a third Champions League final win in a row last season as they beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev.

However, the 33-year-old made a surprise exit this summer to move to Turin, and he’ll now be hoping he can end the Italian giants’ poor run in the competition.

Remarkably, despite Juventus’ great history at domestic level, the club have lost as many as seven Champions League finals – more than any other club.

They have won the competition just twice, with their last victory coming in 1996, so they’ll hope their ambitious spending on players like Ronaldo can now take them to the next level.

According to Don Balon, however, the Madrid dressing room has responded with their own confident belief that they can continue to be a force in Europe despite Ronaldo’s departure.

It would certainly be intriguing if these two sides were paired up at some point in the tournament this season.