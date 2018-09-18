Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe was a rumoured transfer target for Liverpool in 2017 before he ended up leaving Monaco for their Ligue 1 rivals.

The France international was courted by a whole host of top clubs that summer, and details have emerged today of an approach from Reds manager Jurgen Klopp for the teenager.

Mbappe was supposedly ‘charmed’ by Klopp during talks, but the only reason the deal fell through was because Liverpool couldn’t compete financially with the kind of bids PSG and Real Madrid were able to put on the table, according to L’Equipe.

The rest is history, with Mbappe ending up at the Parc des Princes, and he has the chance to haunt Liverpool in their Champions League meeting this evening.

The 19-year-old is one of the biggest talents on the planet and could have been a superb signing for LFC, with L’Equipe reporting that he looked set to move to Merseyside as the club’s highest earner alongside former star Philippe Coutinho.

It makes sense, however, that this move was just a bit beyond Liverpool at the time, though they won’t be too bothered as they ended up landing Mohamed Salah instead, with the Egyptian going on to have an incredible first season in England, scoring 44 goals in all competitions to win PFA Player of the Year, the Golden Boot and help the side reach the Champions League final.