Some rather cocky Liverpool fans are getting a little ahead of themselves after some surprising team news emerging from Paris Saint-Germain’s end today.

The Ligue 1 giants are travelling to Anfield this evening for what promises to be an intriguing clash of two major European giants in the Champions League.

However, PSG have several issues with injuries and we speculated earlier about how they could line up against Liverpool with as many as five players expected to be missing through injury and suspension.

According to L’Equipe writer Constant Wicherek, Thomas Tuchel could be set to go for a bit of a gamble by fielding young left-back Stanley N’Soki.

Info : Stanley N’Soki devrait, sauf changement de dernière minute, être dans le onze de départ ce soir à Anfield. #LIVPSG — Constant Wicherek (@Stickwic) September 18, 2018

This would come at the expense of summer signing Juan Bernat, and while we doubt this kid is going to simply roll over and die for Liverpool, it’s understandable that some of their fans are getting pretty excited at the prospect of him dealing with Mohamed Salah and co.

Here’s some reaction from LFC fans on Twitter this afternoon…including a GIF of Salah licking his lips…

PSG will name a surprise name in their starting XI against Liverpool tonight, with largely untested 19 year old Stanley N'Soki, likely to start at left-back. [@StickWic] #LFC pic.twitter.com/QBfh98fAsR — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 18, 2018

N’Soki vs Salah I hear pic.twitter.com/hsc1Idzem4 — Jonathan (@Crexativea) September 18, 2018