Liverpool star Roberto Firmino looks to be involved for tonight’s game against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in a surprise development.

Liverpool-based photographer Mark Hughes claims to have seen the Brazil international arriving with the rest of the players at Anfield for the big game earlier today.

This looks to be a huge boost for the Reds after Firmino was the victim of a nasty challenge in the game against Tottenham at the weekend.

Several graphic images did the rounds on social media, showing Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen appearing to poke Firmino pretty hard in the eye.

Jurgen Klopp since said he didn’t know when to expect the 26-year-old back, as quoted on Liverpool’s official site, but the initial blow was serious enough that the Telegraph reported on how he had to go to hospital when he went off at Wembley.

Roberto Firmino included in tonight’s squad to face PSG. Arrived with the squad at Anfield an hour ago. — MH (@MarkHughes_) September 18, 2018

CaughtOffside contacted the club for more information but no official confirmation is being given at this moment in time.

LFC fans will hope it’s true that Firmino is ready to play a part tonight for such an important game.

PSG are one of the best sides in Europe and will cause the Reds all sorts of problems, with Firmino a big loss if he cannot make it due to his tremendous work rate and goal threat up front.

UPDATE: Hughes now has photos to accompany his earlier tweet…