Manchester City risk losing star player in cut-price transfer after major development

Manchester City are running out of time to keep Raheem Sterling as he edges closer to potentially leaving on a cut-price transfer or even for free.

According to the Guardian, the England international has hit something of an impasse with regards to talks over a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling will be in the final year of his contract with City next season and the Guardian claim he’s looking for a big pay rise from the club, worth up to around £220,000 a week.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached, but City certainly seem to be playing a dangerous game here by not giving one of their best players what he wants.

The 23-year-old has proven a superb signing since he joined from Liverpool in 2015, scoring 23 goals in all competitions last season to fire Pep Guardiola’s side to the Premier League title.

Sterling would surely have a number of offers from top clubs around England and Europe if he were to run his contract down to its final year.