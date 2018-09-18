Manchester United open talks to beat Barcelona and PSG to €40million transfer

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over the transfer of Flamengo midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who is also a target for other top European clubs.

The 21-year-old Brazilian looks a huge talent and could be on his way out of Flamengo for a potential bargain €40million, with United among the clubs to have opened negotiations over the signing, according to Le 10 Sport.

The youngster could be a great addition for United, who are lacking something in midfield at the moment as Paul Pogba fails to hit top form and summer signing Fred struggles to settle in after joining from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Paqueta could be a great coup for United if they can see off plenty of competition for his signature, with Le 10 Sport adding that the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan are in for him.

The South American starlet is also mentioned as a target for Paris Saint-Germain, whom Le 10 Sport suggest are one of MUFC’s main rivals for this transfer.

It will be intriguing to see where this big talent ends up and how his career takes off from here after such a fine start.