Former Man Utd star Rio Ferdinand has offered some advice to both Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba as they continue to dominate headlines.

As noted by The Guardian, Jose Mourinho recently defended himself from criticism that Rashford doesn’t get enough playing time as his statistics suggested that he has shown plenty of faith in the 20-year-old over the last two seasons.

Further, as per Goal.com, there are ongoing question marks hovering over Pogba’s future at Old Trafford, as the Frenchman has struggled to deliver consistently for his club and build on the quality that he has shown for Juventus previously as well as with France.

Ferdinand has discussed both players, and given he’s been through it all before and has a major trophy haul from his successful stint with Man Utd, it’s fair to say that he’s offered some sound advice for the pair that should be taken in.

On Rashford, the former centre-half noted: “You got to fight, you got to show fight, fight for that position,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN. “You ain’t growing up at Man United to walk out the door at the first bit of disruption. No, you got a No. 10 on your shirt for a reason, you’re there you got a talent, fight for it.

“Cristiano came as what we called a showpony, all the stepovers, looking good for the fans,” he told ESPN FC. “He left the best player in the world, who lived and died by the end product. Goals and assists. So Paul Pogba can look at that as something to learn from there as well. What do I really need to do to make myself the best midfielder on this planet?”

Provided that the pair have the right mentality and desire to prove themselves at United and overcome their difficulties to emerge as pillars of their future success, then time will tell if that’s rewarded by Mourinho and it leads to the club moving in the right direction.

Rashford undoubtedly faces significant competition but with his talent he can still make his mark and potentially force his way into the starting line-up regularly, while Pogba has to be more consistent and prove himself to a reliable leader that can take the club back to where they wish to be.

One thing is certain, Ferdinand is spot on with his advice here, and given his affinity for the club, he’ll certainly hope the duo listen and flourish in their own interests and those of Man Utd.