Jose Mourinho to hand Manchester United youngster his debut vs Young Boys

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly expected to hand young right-back Diogo Dalot his debut for the club in the Champions League this week.

The Red Devils take on the Swiss giants this Wednesday and there could be some excitement for fans eager to see one of their few new summer signings in action for the first time.

Dalot arrived at the club injured but has just come through an Under-23 match unscathed and could be in line for his first senior appearance for United, according to the Telegraph.

The 19-year-old can play on the right or left but the report suggests he has been brought to Old Trafford to provide experienced defender Antonio Valencia with more competition.

United fans will hope Dalot can impress as MUFC have a long and proud history of bringing through talented young players.

This could be a good game for Mourinho to experiment in as well, with Young Boys not exactly expected to be the toughest of opponents.

United need to get off to a good start, however, as they’re also in the same group as Juventus and Valencia, so won’t want to be desperate for points when they’re meeting those two teams.