Chelsea summer signing Mateo Kovacic reportedly already regrets sealing a transfer away from Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Croatia international has only just moved to Chelsea and has started fairly well for his new club, who have generally made a very strong start to the new Premier League campaign under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

However, the Champions League and Europa League get started this week and this seems to be the cause for some of the player’s regret, according to Don Balon.

The report states Kovacic left Real to play more often, and though he has done that with the Blues he now also senses he could have done well to be more patient in waiting for his opportunities at the Bernabeu.

Don Balon claims Kovacic feels he may have a chance to replace Luka Modric in Madrid’s midfield soon enough as he’s linked with a January move to Inter Milan.

This would in theory give the 24-year-old a potentially big part to play for the Spanish giants in the Champions League for the second half of this season.

He must, however, make do with the lower level of the Europa League with the Blues.