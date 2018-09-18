Menu

Real Madrid ready to beat Manchester United to £98m transfer target in smart swap deal

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to try offering Karim Benzema to Inter Milan in a bid to land Mauro Icardi in a swap deal transfer.

This could be bad news for Manchester United, who were recently linked with a £98million bid for the prolific Argentina international by Ole Magazine, as reported by AS.

Icardi would be a fine signing for the Red Devils to provide them with an upgrade in attack following the struggles of players like Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

However, Real Madrid also need a new big name signing up top after losing Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, and Icardi seems ideal.

With Benzema now looking past his best, Madrid could make a smart move as Don Balon claim they’d be ready to offer Benzema as bait to persuade Inter to sell Icardi.

The 25-year-old would surely be an upgrade on the over-the-hill Benzema at centre-forward, and looks like he has it in him to score at the kind of level that could ease Los Blancos’ post-Ronaldo woes.

