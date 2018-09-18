Real Madrid set for January talks over deal for superstar, €300M set aside by Los Blancos for transfer

Real Madrid have reportedly set aside €300M to seal a move for PSG and Brazil superstar Neymar, according to Don Balon.

As per the report from the Spanish outlet, Real Madrid mainly want to sign the winger in order to pleas the club’s sponsors, and that the club are set for talks with PSG in January regarding a deal for Neymar.

MORE: Real Madrid ready to beat Manchester United to £98m transfer target in smart swap deal

Neymar’s arrival in the Spanish capital, should it happen, would be a huge boost for Real, as it would see the club get their hands on one of the best players in world football.

Not only that, but Neymar signing for Madrid would deal a serious blow to Barcelona fans, who would hate to see their club’s former superstar donning Real’s famous white kit.

€300M seems steep for any player, however given how good Neymar actually is, and the potential he has, it may just be worth forking out that much in the long run.

Only time will tell if Real end up paying the huge sum of €300M for Neymar, a figure that will most likely stay as the world record fee long into the future.