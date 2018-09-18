Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to do old club Manchester United a big favour in the transfer market

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen on his club Juventus striking a swap deal that could give Manchester United a major transfer boost amid links with Paulo Dybala.

In a deal that could kill several birds with one stone, it’s claimed Ronaldo wants Juve to offer Dybala to his old club United in a swap deal for Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba.

MORE: Man United legend condemns Mourinho’s treatment of England match-winner

That’s according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, at least, with similar stories recently emerging as Dybala has also been linked with United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea by the Daily Mirror.

The latest is that the Portuguese would support such a deal as he doesn’t want the added competition from Dybala up front, while he would be eager to play with Pogba in midfield behind him, say Don Balon.

ronaldo dybala

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Paulo Dybala out of Juventus

paul pogba

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba could join Juventus in Paulo Dybala swap deal

United could also benefit from this deal as they’d be landing an exciting new attacking player who might well be an upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez, whilst also shifting Pogba after his struggles in England.

The France international hasn’t really settled at all since joining United in 2016, and Don Balon claim he wouldn’t be against a return to Turin after Juve’s recent improvement with the statement signing of Ronaldo this summer.

Should Manchester United sell Paul Pogba?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba Paulo Dybala