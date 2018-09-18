Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos was seemingly left less than impressed by recent comments from Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

As per the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old stated his belief that he now belongs at the same table as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he continues to play a fundamental role in the success of his club and country.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid ready to beat Manchester United to £98m transfer target in smart swap deal

His trophy haul and influence would suggest that he has a fair argument given he won the World Cup this past summer to add to silverware won with Atleti, but whether or not he has proven himself to be an elite-level player on a consistent basis like his rivals is debatable.

There’s no doubt over which side of the fence Ramos sits, as he has questioned Griezmann’s statement while advising those around him at the Wanda Metropolitano to help him adopt a different approach and attitude.

“Ignorance makes you very bold,” he told the media, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. “When I hear this guy talk, I think of the likes of Totti, Buffon, Maldini, Raul, Xavi, Iniesta, Iker, they’ve won a lot of titles at home and none of them won a Ballon d’Or.

“Everyone’s free to give their opinion. He needs to be advised by [Diego Simeone], [Diego] Godin, Koke and players like this and to get back to the values that suit them.”

It follows on from the French international trolling his rival after their win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup clash last month, and so it seems as though the pair aren’t the best of friends off the pitch.

Whether or not Griezmann is compelled to respond to Ramos remains to be seen, but ultimately if he wants to continue to add substance to his claim, he’ll have to do his talking on the pitch by leading Atleti to further success this season.

As for Ramos, he’ll have more important things to worry about too with Real Madrid taking on Roma in their opening Champions League fixture of the season on Wednesday night at the Bernabeu.