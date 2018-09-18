Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has something of a surprise up his sleeve for Liverpool this evening as he won’t reveal what role Neymar will play at Anfield.

PSG travel to Liverpool for the clubs’ first game of the season in the Champions League, in what looks a potential classic between two top sides packed with world class talent all over the pitch.

Neymar seems likely to have a key role to play, though it may be that he won’t be in his usual position on the left-hand side of PSG’s attack.

Tuchel is known for being something of an experimental manager with some intriguing tactical ideas, and the German has hinted he might have something new in store at Anfield, though he remained tight-lipped on where precisely his Brazilian star would play so as not to give Liverpool any advantages.

‘I will not tell, of course,’ Tuchel said when asked where Neymar might play, as quoted by the Metro. ‘What is sure is that he will play, but in which role, I will not tell.

It looks a tough job for the Reds to contain Neymar wherever he ends up playing, so fans can realistically expect Jurgen Klopp to set up his side to play pretty much the same way they always do.

That’s what BT Sport pundit Steve McManaman recently suggested in a chat with CaughtOffside as he previewed his old club’s big game in Europe this week.

‘I think when you play at Anfield in the first game of the group stage you’re not changing anything,’ he said.

‘The atmosphere will be incredible. Last year against teams like Sevilla, Maribor … everyone expected them to go through, so the atmosphere probably wasn’t as electrical as it was when they played the quarter-finals and the semi-finals.

‘Obviously PSG’s an incredible first game but I think they’ll approach it like any other European game.’