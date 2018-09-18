Video: Christian Eriksen gets very fortunate with deflected effort to give Tottenham lead

Tottenham took the lead at Inter in their Champions League clash on Tuesday, but Christian Eriksen had a major slice of luck in breaking the deadlock.

The visitors disappointed at the San Siro for the most part in the first half, albeit Harry Kane arguably had the best chance in the opening 45 minutes which he squandered.

SEE MORE: ‘Bring my old Kane back’ – These Tottenham fans react as talisman squanders great chance at Inter

With Inter looking to make a positive start on their return to Europe’s top table, they were left to rue their luck early in the second half as Eriksen struck.

The Danish international saw his initial effort from distance saved by Samir Handanovic, but as seen in the video below, he eventually got possession back and with his second attempt, it got a big deflection off the Inter defender to loop over Handanovic and into the back of the net.

Neither Mauricio Pochettino nor his players will be complaining though, as they’ll be desperate to make a positive start to their European campaign, and with Kane still seemingly struggling in front of goal, they’ll take any goal that comes their way in the circumstances.