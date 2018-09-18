Video: Daniel Sturridge heads home fine Robertson cross to give Liverpool 1-0 lead vs PSG in Champions League

Daniel Sturridge scored on his first Champions League start in six years this evening as he gave the Reds a 1-0 lead against PSG at Anfield.

The goal, which came around the 30 minute mark, came about as the England international headed home following a sublime cross from left-back Andy Robertson.

It’s been quite a few months for Sturridge, as the England ace was part of the West Brom side that were relegated in May, and now he’s scoring against one of Europe’s elite in his first Champions League start in years.

Here’s a clip of Sturridge’s goal tonight. What a cross that is from Robertson!