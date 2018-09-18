Video: Eagle-eyed fans spot bizarre Mohamed Salah reaction after Liverpool’s dramatic late winner

Liverpool secured a win over Paris Saint-Germain in dramatic fashion with Roberto Firmino’s injury-time goal sealing a 3-2 victory.

As expected, the Brazilian’s goal sparked wild scenes of celebration around Anfield, but some fans and viewers were left asking about Mohamed Salah’s reaction.

SEE MORE: Video: Roberto Firmino produces stunning finish to seal Liverpool win over PSG

As seen in the video below, the Egyptian international doesn’t look particularly pleased after the goal goes in with Jurgen Klopp celebrating in front of him, as he appears to angrily throw his water bottle to the ground.

In fairness, there is probably a more innocent explanation for it as he may well have merely been frustrated about his own performance, particularly giving the ball away in the build-up to Kylian Mbappe’s equaliser.

There’s no real reason for him to be upset with his side sealing a win, and so perhaps it was just his way of showing relief that his mistake didn’t cost the Reds.

Nevertheless, there were still a number of Twitter users questioning it after spotting it in replays, as seen below, with the BT Sport studio panel also discussing it and insisting that it must have been his own way of celebrating the win rather than anything negative.

Mohamed Salah didn’t look very happy with Roberto Firmino scoring a last minute winner.. pic.twitter.com/Lqe8v35B6G — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) September 18, 2018

Lool why’s Salah fuming ?? — Leroy (@Lhared31) September 18, 2018

What’s up with Salah’s reaction ? — André (@thedre14) September 18, 2018

Salah fuming haha — RyanCairney (@_RyanCairney) September 18, 2018

Salah’s reaction mmm — Joel (@thejoelsolo) September 18, 2018

Salah just pissed with him self I guess.. Wish he can do more.. — Weny Icha (@WenyIcha) September 18, 2018

Watch Salahs reaction when bobby scores…. very poor — Martin Marshall (@MartinM77193690) September 18, 2018

UPDATE:

The matter appeared to be cleared up later on following further replays, with the one below showing Salah initially celebrating the goal before the camera panned back around to show him throw his bottle.

Ultimately, it looks as though the Egyptian international was probably just relieved and disappointed with his own performance on the night…