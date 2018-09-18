Video: Lionel Messi completes hat-trick for Barcelona in Champions League tie, Luis Suarez picks up cheeky assist

Lionel Messi completed his eighth Champions League hat-trick for Barcelona this evening, as he put the Blaugrana 4-0 up against PSV at the Nou Camp.

The Argentine, whose first two goals were fantastic, took his goal tally in all competitions for this season to seven, as he bagged his first treble of the campaign.

The goal came after a fine deft touch from Luis Suarez put the Argentine through, as Messi stayed calm and collected to slot the ball home to grab Barca’s fourth.

Here’s a clip of Messi’s goal this evening. The man truly is something special.