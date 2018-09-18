Lionel Messi scored a superb free-kick for Barcelona this evening to give the Blaugrana the lead in their Champions League clash against PSV.

Barca looked dangerous before Messi’s strike but failed to convert any of their chances, and it took a moment of magic from the Argentine to break the deadlock at the Camp Nou.

MORE: “Coward” – These Barcelona fans slate certain Blaugrana figure as starting XI for Champions League clash confirmed

Messi’s free kick continues the fine form he’s shown already so far this season, as the set piece now means that the superstar has now scored five goals in six appearances in all competitions.

Here’s a clip of Messi’s fantastic free kick against the Dutch champions this evening, a goal that we’re sure Barca fans will never get tired of watching.

Messi at it again pic.twitter.com/pisP0DgMiX — shakti (@ShaktiSounds) September 18, 2018