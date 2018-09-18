Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain played out a thrilling encounter at Anfield in the Champions League, but Neymar had a moment to forget in the first half.

The Brazilian international is so often busy dazing defenders with his skills, but unfortunately for him, he was on the other end of it in front of the Kop at Anfield.

As seen in the video below, in a rare passage of play where he actually opted to track back and do some defensive work, he showed why it’s probably best he doesn’t as he was tricked by Mane and completely lost the Liverpool man as he was twisted right round.

Neymar won’t want to see this again in a hurry, and PSG boss Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to see him have an influential impact for his side to help them recover after going 2-0 down on Merseyside.

Thomas Meunier grabbed a goal back just before half-time, but the Ligue 1 champions were undoubtedly second best for the most part.

While the goals naturally took the majority of headlines, they weren’t enough to stop the clip below from going viral on social media. Neymar won’t be amused…

Mane sent Neymar for chips ? pic.twitter.com/Ro4fzr3Pt0 — nay (@nayoneofficial) September 18, 2018

Sadio Mane sending Neymar to The Asda for Bread, Milk and a share bag of Beef Monster Munch ?? @LFC #SeeYa pic.twitter.com/2mHBqsz95i — Peter Wick (@PeterWick) September 18, 2018

Mane just sent Neymar back to Brazil pic.twitter.com/kZEv1AXjdE — World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) September 18, 2018

Sadio Mane sending Neymar for a Daily Post. #LFCPSG pic.twitter.com/JrPFseXwX1 — JURGEN ??????? KLOPPITE (@AJNo9) September 18, 2018

Sadio Mane has sent Neymar to the corner shop for some seasonally acceptable goods. #LFC pic.twitter.com/OCih2lO2pd — Nic Mason ?? (@MrNickMason) September 18, 2018

Mane sending Neymar for a copy of the Liverpool Echo. pic.twitter.com/CMB6M7O20h — RamseyRaumdeuter (@RamseyRaumdeut1) September 18, 2018