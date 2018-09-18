Video: Ousmane Dembele scores fantastic solo goal to give Barcelona 2-0 lead vs PSV in Champions League tie

Ousmane Dembele bagged a fabulous solo goal for Barcelona this evening to give the club a solid 2-0 lead against Dutch giants PSV in the Champions League.
The Frenchman, who has been on fire so far this season, turned away from two PSV players with a brilliant drag-back as he charged towards goal before arrowing his right-footed effort into the bottom corner.
MORE: Video: Lionel Messi scores superb free-kick to give Barcelona lead vs PSV in Champions League bout
Dembele has now scored five goals in six games in all competitions, a record that will put to shame the people who labelled him a flop last season.
Here’s a clip of Dembele’s superb effort, one that we’re pretty sure will be Champions League goal of the week in a lot of fans’ eyes.
The drag-back ?
The finish ?
A special solo goal from Ousmane Dembele ? pic.twitter.com/XGG4KzbQaQ
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2018