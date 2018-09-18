Video: Ousmane Dembele scores fantastic solo goal to give Barcelona 2-0 lead vs PSV in Champions League tie

Ousmane Dembele bagged a fabulous solo goal for Barcelona this evening to give the club a solid 2-0 lead against Dutch giants PSV in the Champions League.

The Frenchman, who has been on fire so far this season, turned away from two PSV players with a brilliant drag-back as he charged towards goal before arrowing his right-footed effort into the bottom corner.

Dembele has now scored five goals in six games in all competitions, a record that will put to shame the people who labelled him a flop last season.

Here’s a clip of Dembele’s superb effort, one that we’re pretty sure will be Champions League goal of the week in a lot of fans’ eyes.