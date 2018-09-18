Video: Stunning Mauro Icardi strike sparks dramatic Inter comeback to leave Tottenham distraught

Tottenham collapsed late on against Inter as the Italian giants secured a 2-1 win at the San Siro in their Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

Christian Eriksen had given the visitors the lead in the second half with a deflected effort, and it appeared as though Mauricio Pochettino’s men were on course to secure all three points.

However, Mauro Icardi had other ideas with just a few minutes of normal time remaining, as he produced the stunning finish seen in the video below, as he sent his effort into the back of the net from outside the box.

The Argentine forward was anonymous for the most part during the game, but as he has done on so many other occasions, he popped up and produced a decisive moment for his side when it mattered.

Nevertheless, the drama wasn’t over at the San Siro, as deep into injury-time, Matias Vecino stepped up and headed home a winning goal for the hosts to spark wild scenes of celebrations amongst the home faithful.

It was Vecino who scored a dramatic late goal for Inter against Lazio last season to secure Champions League qualification, and he proved to be crucial again as Tottenham return to north London empty-handed on what turned out to be a bitterly disappointing night for them.

Further, Pochettino also picked up an unwanted record, as it’s the first time that his side have lost three consecutive games under his stewardship, following on from defeats to Liverpool and Watford in the Premier League.

Mauro Icardi scored Inter Milan’s first Champions League goal in 2,381 days (Diego Milito, March 2012 vs Marseille) They are back in the big time! What a strike! pic.twitter.com/7CQ0V6ffVj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2018