Arsenal step up their pursuit of £44m rated South American star

Arsenal are reportedly ready to open talks with Boca Juniors over a potential deal for Argentine midfielder Cristian Pavon in January.

The 22-year-old star has over 70 appearances under his belt for the South American giants and has contributed 19 goals for the club during his four-year stay. Pavon has recently become a fixture in the starting XI for Boca and his performances earned him a place in Jorge Sampaoli’s Argentina squad for the World Cup in Russia, where he featured in all four of the team’s matches.

The right-winger has developed a strong reputation as a pacey, direct and incisive player capable of causing havoc whenever he cuts in onto his left foot and as such he has been linked with a move to Europe over the last few months to continue his rise to the top of the game.

SEE ALSO: Man City coach Mikel Arteta “so happy” not to land Arsenal job and gives major clue over his future

Ivan Gazidis reveals reason behind leaving Arsenal for AC Milan

Unai Emery could give debuts to three Arsenal players in Europa League this week as trio miss U23s clash

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League giants Arsenal are one of the interested parties and are preparing to make contact with Boca representatives in a bid to secure the attacker’s signature in January.

However, Team Talk reports that Pavon is valued at £44 million, meaning the Gunners would have to fork out a hefty sum to lure the midfielder to England, with competition likely to emerge from Barcelona in Spain.

As per Team Talk, Boca president Daniel Angelici gave an update on Pavon’s situation this week, stating: “Pavon stays, signed for four more years. The clause is 50 million euros, which was what we wanted to be calm. We wanted to sell it when we understood that it was the necessary moment.”

Arsenal have had a mixed start to the new season, winning 9 points out of a possible 12 and looking extremely vulnerable defensively during all their matches so far.

Going forward they have been more impressive, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leading the line, but club boss Unai Emery could definitely do with adding even more quality to his attacking ranks when the transfer window re-opens.

Supporters will no doubt be excited by the prospect of Pavon moving to the Emirates and this particular story looks likely to develop quickly after Christmas as the Gunners chase a top-four Premier League finish.