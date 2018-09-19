Arsenal youngster Joe Willock may not have found the back of the net in this game, but the run in this video below shows his exciting potential.
The 19-year-old comes from a footballing family, with brothers at Manchester United and Benfica.
Willock, meanwhile, made 11 appearances in the Arsenal first-team last season and will be knocking on the door again soon for sure.
Just watch below as the teenager makes a superb run from one end of the pitch to another, showing pace, skill and strength to see off a series of challenges.
In the end, the only way to stop him was with an illegal tackle that saw his opponent sent off!
If it had ended in a goal, it would surely be up there with the very finest solo goals anywhere in Europe this season…
No goals in Arsenal’s u23 match on Monday, but check out this run from Willock which eventually got a Blackburn player sent off #AFCpic.twitter.com/lr1Kl3qmwY
— Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) September 19, 2018