Arsenal youngster Joe Willock may not have found the back of the net in this game, but the run in this video below shows his exciting potential.

The 19-year-old comes from a footballing family, with brothers at Manchester United and Benfica.

Willock, meanwhile, made 11 appearances in the Arsenal first-team last season and will be knocking on the door again soon for sure.

Just watch below as the teenager makes a superb run from one end of the pitch to another, showing pace, skill and strength to see off a series of challenges.

In the end, the only way to stop him was with an illegal tackle that saw his opponent sent off!

If it had ended in a goal, it would surely be up there with the very finest solo goals anywhere in Europe this season…