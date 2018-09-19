Barcelona 2019/20 kit leaked: These fans not happy as Blaugrana set to go with never-before-seen design

Barcelona’s home kit for the 2019/20 season has been leaked, and some fans are absolutely furious with the decision that the club have made.

As per Sport, the club have given the go-ahead for the chequered design to be used next season, and that kit manufacturer Nike have the thumbs up to start making the Bluagrana’s home strip for next year.

MORE: Liverpool star ‘desperate to leave’ as Barcelona line up huge transfer

This design will be one that has never been seen before for Barca fans, as the club never gone with a chequered design on their kit in its history.

According to Sport, the news was revealed by the news outlet’s former director, Joan Vehlis, on his personal Twitter account, and these fans weren’t too happy with the news.

??? Exclusiva!!! Así será la nueva camiseta Nike del Barça!!! A cuadros!!! Pronto empezará la producción y ayer ya la vieron algunos ejecutivos el FC Barcelona. Mi pronóstico es que arrasará!!! pic.twitter.com/AMuIniLMFm — Joan Vehils (@jvehils) September 18, 2018

Barca are always usually seen donning either vertical or horizontal stripes on their kits, and this decision to go with a chequered design is one that has definitely angered some fans.

Here are a few select tweets from fans expressing their hatred for Barcelona’s leaked new kit for next season, one that we’re not even sure we like ourselves!

és Horrible, volem les franjes que porta l'escut del club — Marcandreu (@marcandv) September 18, 2018

Dons a mi no m'agrada….prefereixo les ratlles d tota la vida? — Mamen11 (@Mamen1110) September 18, 2018

Horrible! — José F Fuentes ?? (@josef2112) September 18, 2018

Qué horror! No se la deseo ni a mi peor enemigo. Ni al Barça. — elseñorPallarés (@HerrPallares) September 18, 2018

Horrible — Bruno Medina (@BrunoMe88596737) September 19, 2018

wtf!! totally devastating shirt — Fahim Hossan Pranto (@hossan_pranto) September 19, 2018