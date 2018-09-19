Menu

Barcelona 2019/20 kit leaked: These fans not happy as Blaugrana set to go with never-before-seen design

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona’s home kit for the 2019/20 season has been leaked, and some fans are absolutely furious with the decision that the club have made. 

As per Sport, the club have given the go-ahead for the chequered design to be used next season, and that kit manufacturer Nike have the thumbs up to start making the Bluagrana’s home strip for next year.

MORE: Liverpool star ‘desperate to leave’ as Barcelona line up huge transfer

This design will be one that has never been seen before for Barca fans, as the club never gone with a chequered design on their kit in its history.

According to Sport, the news was revealed by the news outlet’s former director, Joan Vehlis, on his personal Twitter account, and these fans weren’t too happy with the news.

Barca are always usually seen donning either vertical or horizontal stripes on their kits, and this decision to go with a chequered design is one that has definitely angered some fans.

Here are a few select tweets from fans expressing their hatred for Barcelona’s leaked new kit for next season, one that we’re not even sure we like ourselves!