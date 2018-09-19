Barcelona set deadline for key Blaugrana figure to decide on future with club

Barcelona have given manager Ernesto Valverde until March decide on whether he wants to stay at the Nou Camp or not.

This is according to Marca, who note that the Spaniard has an option to extend his deal with Barca by one year, and that his current contract at the Nou Camp is to run out in the summer.

Marca also note that, via Onda Cero, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has stated that “I would like him to continue, as he is the club coach and I like how he relates to us and to the players. “[March] is the ideal date for us to know what is going on for the next season.”

Since joining the club at the start of last season, there aren’t many managers in world football that have had a better 15 months than Valverde.

The former Athletic Bilbao man nearly led the club to an unbeaten league campaign last year, with Levante being the only side to beat Barca in La Liga.

The Blaugrana ended up winning the league, as well as the Copa Del Rey, and fans were overall happy wtih Valverde despite the club’s lacklustre Champions League run.

Barca have started this season in fine form, winning the Spanish Super Cup as well as their first five outings in La Liga and the Champions League.

We’re sure most Barca fans will want Valverde to carry on, however if they fail to lift the Champions League this year, there will undoubtedly be some that want the Spaniard out next summer.