Menu

These Liverpool fans are making a great point about Mohamed Salah – and their rivals should be very worried

Liverpool FC
Posted by

If there’s one concern for Liverpool fans at the moment it’s that Mohamed Salah looks some way off producing the kind of form that he showed last season.

In fairness to the Egyptian, he was always likely to struggle to live up to the insanely high standards he hit in his first year at Anfield, when he scored 44 goals in all competitions, won the Golden Boot, won PFA Player of the Year, and played a starring role in the Reds reaching the Champions League final.

MORE: Video: Eagle-eyed fans spot bizarre Mohamed Salah reaction after Liverpool’s dramatic late winner

LFC fans will no doubt hope Salah is firing at his best again soon, but for now, some are keeping pretty grounded and make the great point that the team still has six wins out of six without him being at his best.

That being the case, just imagine how good Liverpool will be once he’s back tearing defences apart again.

Chelsea and Manchester City have made great starts to the season as well, but it should definitely be a big concern for them that Liverpool have set this early pace despite clearly not even playing at their full potential yet…

More Stories mohamed salah